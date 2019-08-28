Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Long Melford
CHATTERS

Peter John

Passed away peacefully at home on 12th August 2019 aged 78 years. Loving Brother to Roy, Hazel, Barbara and Marlene, Brother in law to Roger, Uncle to Stephen and Great Uncle to Max. Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Friday 6th September at 12noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made payable to My Wish Charity and sent c/o J. Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury CO101RB.

Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
