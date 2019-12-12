|
CRISP Peter unexpectedly passed away surrounded by loved ones on 6th December, aged 72 years. Loving partner to Bridget, father to Neil and Stuart, brother to Jean, proud grandad to all of his grandchildren and friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 4.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of Peter to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust to benefit the Liver Unit may be left on the day or sent to Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE. Tel: 01787 313303
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019