Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KNIGHTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KNIGHTS

Notice Condolences

Peter KNIGHTS Notice
KNIGHTS

Peter Passed away peacefully on 13th March 2020 aged 86 years. Adored husband to Sylvia, loving dad to Anthea and Lorraine, doting grandad and great grandad. Brother to Ronnie and reunited with his late sister Betty and brother Frank. Funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o East of England Co operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372 736.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -