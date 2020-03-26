|
|
KNIGHTS
Peter Passed away peacefully on 13th March 2020 aged 86 years. Adored husband to Sylvia, loving dad to Anthea and Lorraine, doting grandad and great grandad. Brother to Ronnie and reunited with his late sister Betty and brother Frank. Funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o East of England Co operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372 736.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020