SWALLOW Peter passed away peacefully. Precious husband to Shirley, father of Julie and Trevor, grandfather to Zoe, Jodie, Leigh and Lucy, great-grandfather to Vinnie, Betsy and Amelia. Loved, cherished and missed dearly by all of us. Donations in memory of Peter are for the British Heart Foundation and can be made via the Hunnaball Family Funeral Service website donations or for this and any other enquiries please contact Hunnaball of Sudbury on 01787 313303.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020