ROSE Phyllis Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 21st August 2019, aged 95 years. A wonderful lady who was devoted to her family and friends. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Boxford on Wednesday 11th September at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to 'Three Parishes Response Team' c/o Hunnaball of Ipswich, Dove House, 291 Norwich Road, Ipswich, IP1 4BP. Tel: 01473 748808
Please feel free to wear a touch of green, Phyllis's favourite colour.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019