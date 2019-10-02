|
|
PASK
Reginald Thomas
Passed away peacefully on 17th September 2019, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Maureen, dear dad to Lorraine and Brian, grandad to Fiona and brother to Dorothy. Funeral to take place at St James Church, Stanstead on Thursday 17th October at 2.00pm. Donations if desired may be made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019