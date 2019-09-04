Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:45
Ipswich Crematorium
Cemetery Lane
Ipswich
Passed away on 18th August, 2019, aged 80 years, on his 57th Wedding Anniversary. Son of Jack and Vivian Leathley, husband of Marie, father of John and Bridget, grandfather of James and Matthew. Funeral is to take place, on Monday, 23rd September, at 11.45am at Ipswich Crematorium, Cemetery Lane, Ipswich IP4 2TQ. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) and may be sent to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 47 St. Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 2JL.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
