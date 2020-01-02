Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Rita POWELL Notice
POWELL

Rita

Passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019, aged 81 years. Reunited with her late husband Brian. Devoted mum to Brian and Mark. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to the British Lung Foundation can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
