LEE Robert (Bob)

Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on 14th June 2019, aged 68.

Loving husband of Rowena, father to Rachel and Becky father-in-law to Dougan and Rob. Grandfather to Alice, Luke and Maisie.

Funeral Service at St Peter and St Paul Church Lavenham on Monday 1st July 2019 at 11.30am followed by cremation.

If desired donations for Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital or Lavenham Church may be sent to W A Deacon 3 Norman Way, Lavenham CO10 9PY
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 27, 2019
