TURNER Robert "Bob" Passed away suddenly at home on the 23rd July 2019 aged 74 years. Loving husband of the late Susan, Dad to Helen and Adam and father-in-law to Chris. Much loved grandad to Yasmine, Megan, Indya and Bethany. Funeral service will be held at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 31, 2019
