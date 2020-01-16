Home

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund Chapel
BAILEY Roger John

passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 5th January 2020, aged 89 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund Chapel on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to Stroke Association can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
