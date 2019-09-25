|
DRAYTON
Roland Frank
'Ron'
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 14th September 2019 aged 91 years. Loving husband of Elsie and father to Christine and the late Richard. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 9th October at 2.30pm at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for EAAA can be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187 Grateful thanks to all the staff at Pinford End Nursing Home for all their care and kindness.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019