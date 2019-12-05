Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Ron DACK

Ron DACK Notice
DACK

Ron

passed away peacefully on 22nd November, 2019. Loving Husband, Dad and Grandad, who will be dearly missed by all that knew him. The Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Monday 16th December at 10.00am. Flowers welcome and donations if desired to the Motor Neurone Disease Association can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA. Tel: 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
