PLEASANTS Ron
passed away at St Josephs Nursing Home on 22nd November 2019. Loving husband of Joan, dad to Paul and Julie, grandad to Steven, sister to Jenny and father-in-law to Andrew and Theresa. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 11th December 2019, at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Dementia UK and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019