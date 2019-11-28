Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron PLEASANTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron PLEASANTS

Notice Condolences

Ron PLEASANTS Notice
PLEASANTS Ron

passed away at St Josephs Nursing Home on 22nd November 2019. Loving husband of Joan, dad to Paul and Julie, grandad to Steven, sister to Jenny and father-in-law to Andrew and Theresa. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 11th December 2019, at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Dementia UK and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -