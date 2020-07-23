|
|
ROBINSON
Ronald Francis 'Ron'
passed away on the 5th July 2020 aged 73 years. He will be fondly remembered by Sue and will be sadly missed by his daughter Clare, son-in-law Ed and his four loving grandchildren, Oscar, Summer, Lottie and Poppy. The funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Monday 27th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the RSPB may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 23, 2020