|
|
WHYMARK
Rosemary 'Rosie'
(nee Andrews)
Passed away peacefully at Hillside Care Home on 25th September 2019, aged 84 years. Reunited with her late husband Cyril but sadly leaving behind her daughter Terena, son-in-law Paul, grandson Tom and partner Sherry, great-grandchildren Faith, Izaac, Jayden and Jaxon. Funeral Service will take place at St Gregory's Church, Sudbury on Friday 1st November at 2.00pm. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired may be made payable to 'Against Breast Cancer' and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019