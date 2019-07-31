Home

Stuart CLARK

Stuart CLARK Notice
CLARK

Stuart Graeme

Sadly passed away on 22nd July 2019, aged 63 years. Loving husband of Alison and dad to Francesca and Samuel. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 12th August at 10.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Conroy Rendon Charitable Trust, and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148 All welcome at The Swan Hotel Lavenham after the service for refreshments.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 31, 2019
