EDWARDS
Susan Louse
nee Burge
Of Shimpling and late of Mildenhall. The loving daughter of Wendy and Malcolm and partner to Ray. Died suddenly at home on Thursday 6th February aged 54 years.Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds at Abbey Chapel on Friday 28th February at 2.30pm. No flowers please by request. No Black Dress necessary (optional). All donations in memory of Susan to the Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary "www.sealsanctuary.co.uk". Sadly missed.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020