Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30
St Mary's Church
Glemsford
Sybil passed away peacefully at home in Glemsford on Sunday 5th January 2020 aged 91 years. Reunited with her late husband Frank. Sybil was a loving mother to Stephen and Brian, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Glemsford on Thursday 30th January at 10:30am. Flowers welcomed and may be sent to the address below. Donation if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
