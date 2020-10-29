|
|
LOWER
Thomas Henry
of Glemsford, aged 67 years, passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 24th October 2020. Loving husband to Rosemary and proud father of Veronica, Andrea, Peter, Thomas & Matthew, eleven grandchildren and one great grandson. He will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's the virgin Church, Glemsford on Friday 6th November at 10.00am. Flowers and donations are welcome. Please send flowers to 13 Lion Road, Glemsford CO10 7RF. Donations to the Wish Foundation Butterfly Campaign gratefully appreciated.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020