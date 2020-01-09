Home

H & AW Palmer Funeral Directors
Little St Mary's
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9LQ
01787 373797
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Passed away on 21st December 2019 at St Joseph's Care Home in Sudbury, after a long illness, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Ida, dad of Jo and Ian, father in law to Peter and Wendy and grandad to Emma, Sophie, Laura and Ben. Will be greatly missed by all. Service in celebration of Brian's life, to be held at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK, c/o H & AW Palmer, Little St Mary's, Long Melford CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
