Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie JONES

Notice Condolences

Valerie JONES Notice
JONES

Valerie

peacefully passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on 16th September 2020, aged 83 years. A much loved Mother to Bryony, dear Sister to Pam, and a loving Granny. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will be held at All Saint's Church, Acton, Sudbury. Friends that would like to attend please contact Daniel Robinson & Sons. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired can be made in Valerie's memory to 'St Nicholas Hospice' at www.drobinson.co.uk or sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 31 High Street, Halstead, CO9 2AA. Tel: 01787 475533
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -