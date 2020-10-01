|
|
JONES
Valerie
peacefully passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on 16th September 2020, aged 83 years. A much loved Mother to Bryony, dear Sister to Pam, and a loving Granny. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will be held at All Saint's Church, Acton, Sudbury. Friends that would like to attend please contact Daniel Robinson & Sons. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired can be made in Valerie's memory to 'St Nicholas Hospice' at www.drobinson.co.uk or sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 31 High Street, Halstead, CO9 2AA. Tel: 01787 475533
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020