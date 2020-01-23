Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
14:00
St Mary the Virgin Church
Gestingthorpe
View Map
COE

Vera Priscilla

Passed away peacefully on 11th January 2020. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ronald Coe, much loved Mum, Aunt and Great Aunt, who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service on Thursday 6th February 2020, 2.00 pm St Mary the Virgin Church, Gestingthorpe followed by burial in Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to National Deaf Children's Society may be sent c/o Harvey Darke Funeral Service, Alexandra House, Swan Street, Sible Hedingham, Halstead, Essex CO9 3HT
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
