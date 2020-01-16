|
|
SMITH Veronica 'Vicky'
passed away peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020 aged 77 years. Loving wife to the late Ron, mum to Mark, Glen and Giles, nanny to Jasmine, Warwick, Archie and Dolly. Funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church Great Cornard on Monday 3rd February at 10.30am. Flowers, family only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to 'Together Against Cancer' and sent c/o East of England co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020