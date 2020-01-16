Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30
St Andrews Church Great Cornard
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica SMITH

Notice Condolences

Veronica SMITH Notice
SMITH Veronica 'Vicky'

passed away peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020 aged 77 years. Loving wife to the late Ron, mum to Mark, Glen and Giles, nanny to Jasmine, Warwick, Archie and Dolly. Funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church Great Cornard on Monday 3rd February at 10.30am. Flowers, family only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to 'Together Against Cancer' and sent c/o East of England co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -