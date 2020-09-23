Barbara Jo Bryant Bergeron passed away on August 14, 2020. She will always be fondly remember by those who loved her as an avid reader, a book collector and an adventurous spirit.
She enjoyed family time with her two sons, Marc Bergeron of Kinder, Louisiana & Jeff (Belinda) Bergeron of Magnolia, Texas; Her grandchildren Brice, Haley, Martha, Grace, Miles, Quinton, and Thomas and Great-grandchild Zander.
She is survived by her siblings Diane McIver & Steve Bryant.
She was preceded in death by her parents Billy Jo (BJ) Bryant and Willie Rose McLaughlin Bryant.
Published in The Sugar Land Sun from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.