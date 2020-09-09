Born April 14, 1958 in El Paso, TX passed away on August 26, 2020. Brian graduated from Burke High School in Omaha, NE in 1976 where he met his first wife, Lori Kochen. He later graduated from Texas A&M University with a civil engineering degree in 1981, had three sons and settled in Omaha, Nebraska working for the Army Corp of Engineers and Union Pacific Railroad.



Brian was entrepreneurial and hard working, taking the initiative to start his own security company based in Houston servicing the ports along the Gulf of Mexico. Brian loved being outdoors, biking around the neighbourhood, and working on home-improvement projects. He was a natural problem solver and would not hesitate to assist anyone who needed his help. As a Stewart, he was a man of integrity and honesty.



He is preceded in death by his parents, JC Stewart and Joyce Stewart and his son, Kevin Michael Stewart. Brian is survived by his wife, Sydney Stewart, two sons, Kyle Stewart and Kory Stewart, two step-sons Matthew Solis and Rick Solis, his siblings, Mark Stewart and Melissa Quast, his two grandkids Alaynah and Darion Solis, his second wife, Debra Stewart, and numerous caring nieces and nephews. A celebration gathering for Brian will be held on 7th September 2020 for close friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store