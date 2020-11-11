Funeral Service for Jeanne Marie Crane, 77, of Willis, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Pastor Ray Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Willis cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in The Chapel. Jeanne was born on April 18, 1943 in Bryan, Texas to Albert Bowen Jennings and Winona Marie (McKnight) Jennings. She passed-away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home in Willis.



Besides beautiful, the first word that comes to mind to describe Jeanne would be a "hoot." She had a fun, enduring personality that she exuded openly to all. Her love and loyalty to her family, friends and faith was clearly shown throughout her walk of life. She was married at the sweet young age of 17 in 1960 to Calvin E. Crane. Jeanne loved and cared for dearly for her husband until his death in 2011. He was a lucky man. Whether it was her children, grandchildren, or closest friends, Jeanne was always was there for them. In their corner. No matter if they were right or wrong. Her faith in Christ could be easily be evidenced by a quick turn of the pages of her bible. One can easily see the highlighted verses that were written on her heart and carried out in the love and compassion she emanated to all. A large book could easily to written about all the stories of loving things she did. Jeanne was truly a remarkable woman.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Earle Crane. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Kelly Crane Langhamer and husband, Greg; son, David Crane; sister, Flo Bennett; grandchildren, Zachary Langhamer, Taylor Langhamer, Deanna Langhamer, Stephanie Butler, Jaimie Crane, Jayde Gillaspie and Jagger Gantt; great grandchildren, Zoe' Langhamer, Lyssa Stronanis and David Butler.



