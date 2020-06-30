Marshall Bernard Brown (aka Papi) of Sugar Land, TX, died on Father's Day at age 76, but this one-of-a-kind never-before-seen bigger-than-life-and gonna-do-it-my-way kind of man will be remembered by the many who were lucky enough to be loved by him.

Born in Shreveport, LA, to parents Meyer & Sophie Brown and sister Charlotte Morris, Marshall grew up loving art and music and radio stories like the Lone Ranger and Howdy Doody. After serving in the Marines, he spent some years as a cartoonist, a story teller, and a disc jockey.

Then on Father's Day 1968 Marshall met Shirley Belle Rubin and 6 days later they got engaged. When speaking about his wife of 51 years, he would say, "Make no bones about it, I am the luckiest guy alive."

They raised three children (Brent, Michael and Lauren). Marshall loved each of them and was so proud to welcome his daughters-in-love, Sonya and Sherri into the fold of family. He lit up when each of his 8 grandchildren came into his life: Andrew, Madison, Parker, Justin, Abby, Chase, Jacob, and KK.

Affectionately known as Papi by his family, he had a brilliant mind and a knack for arguing that led him to practice law for over 30 years.

He loved life. He loved cigars and playing with his grandkids and jazz and Janis Joplin and ice cream and everything Astros.

Papi was a boisterous, loving, feisty, playful, stubborn man who had been battling leukemia for the last 2 years. He fought valiantly and unabashedly to the very end.

This year, on the summer solstice, on the day of a solar eclipse, on Father's Day, Papi learned to let go, leaving this life in peace, Surrounded by love. He is remembered by his wife, his sister, his children and their children. We all offer our gratitude to Dr. Guillermo Bravo and the staff at MD Anderson for your hands, hearts and kindness.

A double rainbow appeared over the hospital on the evening of his death. As Papi would say, "How about them apples!"

A celebration of life will take place Summer Solstice 2021.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Marshall Brown, please visit https://www.alivingtribute.org. "