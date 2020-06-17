"Lordy mercy."

June 16, 1936 - June 15, 2020

Tommy Hays Stubbs, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath June 15, 2020, mainly, we suspect, to prevent being a year older the next day. Tommy was born in Baytown, Texas to Thomas and Marguerite Stubbs.

Tommy had a sweet spirit and was a kind man. He had a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. He loved his immediate and extended family very deeply and placed high value on those relationships. Tommy loved being with his family, watching his grandkids grow and being involved in their lives. Tommy could often be found tending to his oversized garden. His love of gardening was known by most, and he often produced so much produce that he had some to share when he came by to visit. He delighted in sharing his love of gardening with his grandkids. Always the one to take the grandkids to look for worms and ladybugs, he loved showing each of them the wonders of nature. As a life member of the Fort Bend County Fair Association, Tommy enjoyed volunteering and being involved in the yearly Livestock Show. With his cowboy hat and boots, he enjoyed the time he spent volunteering, supporting, and purchasing livestock at the sale. While Tommy spent most of his career at Nalco Chemical Company, it was perhaps his post-retirement job as a salesman that he really relished his time meeting customers, chatting about the day, and delivering the orders most often with a bag of fresh produce from his garden.

Tommy is preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Stubbs, by his sister, Barbara Shult, and by his brother, David Stubbs. Tommy is survived by his second wife, Kathleen Stubbs, and his brother, Jimmy Stubbs (wife Pam). He also leaves behind his son Thomas Stubbs (wife Mindy), and his daughter, Laura Shepherd, grandchildren Ty Stubbs, Sarah Stubbs, Katherine Shepherd Lane (husband Ethan) and Jackson Shepherd along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m., Friday June 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Associate Pastor Lawrence Tate officiating. Interment will follow Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.

The funeral service will be streamed live and can be accessed by visiting www.davisgreenlawnfh.com and clicking on the Tribute Page of Mr. Tommy H. Stubbs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the "Fort Bend County Fair Scholarship Foundation" in memory of Tommy H. Stubbs. Tommy absolutely loved serving with the FBCFA, and was also a committee member for over 10 years. Please mail your donation to: P.O. Box 428 Rosenberg, TX 77471, (281) 342-6171, Attn: Scholarship Fund.

Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.