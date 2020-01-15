Gracy Lee Seay Altman, 84
WEBSTER
Gracy Lee Seay Altman, 84, of Webster, Fl., passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Webster. She was born in Newberry, to Dan and Leila Seay. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Oxford.
Gracy enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by sons: Ben Lyle, Jr. (Sue) and Larry Lyle (Pat), all of Webster; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and sister Hazel Dobson of Webster.
Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.
Published in Sumter County Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020