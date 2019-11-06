Victoria Conway Burns, 58, of Webster, Fl, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Webster, Fl. Vicki was born in Leesburg to John and Bertha Conway. Vicki loved playing with her grandchildren - "Veda Bear" and "Big Boy" (Vyom) and relaxing with her beloved dogs, Toby and Piper and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter: Nikki Burns Tata (Ravi) of Clermont; Mother: Bertha "Bert" Conway of Lake Panasoffkee; grandchildren: Veda and Vyom Tata; great-aunt: Martha Bourquardez of St. Petersburg.

A service in her memory will be held on at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Purcell Chapel, 114 West Noble Avenue, Bushnell with Mr. Kenny Burns officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1 p.m to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.

