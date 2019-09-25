Teresa Lyn Dixon, 57, of Bushnell, Fl. passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Sumterville. She was born in Dowagiac, Mich. to Marshall and Alberta Anders. Teresa enjoyed working, camping and spending time outdoors. She loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Dick" Dixon. She is survived by daughter: Kelly Jones of Clearwater; sons: Daniel (Becky) Dixon and Jason (Heather) Dixon, all of Lake Panasoffkee; grandchildren: Kaley, Brady, Amber, Josie, Clifford and Mason; mother-in-law: Beatrice Dixon Crans of Bushnell; brothers: Bo (Phoebe) Anders of Mich., Mike (Debra) Anders of Mich.; sisters: Marchele (Fred) Stoker of Mich., Terri (Mike) Conklin of Texas; nephews: Michael and Matthew Conklin of Texas; and many other loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to . A service was held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Sumter County Times on Sept. 26, 2019