Patricia Anne Ellis, 80, of Bushnell, Fl., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Born in Clearwater, she was vice president of her family plumbing and construction company until moving to Bushnell in 1984. Later in life, she was employed by the Bushnell Public Library, volunteered for Take Stock in Children and mentored high school and middle school students. She was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, along with her beloved corgi, Foxy Girl.

Patricia was the vice chairman on the residents' counsel at Avante', where she lived the last three years of her life and an advocate for those in need. She led a very active social life with the Red Hatters, both at Avante' and the Sassy but Classy group. She and her late husband, Ted, were very successful showing and breeding basset hounds; their "Bone A Part Bassets" line is still being shown in multiple countries and has been featured in several books and the American Kennel Club Basset Hound video.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth (John) Stewart, brother Rick (Mary) McGee; grandchildren: Matthew (Danielle) Stewart, Andrea (Bobby) Stanley and three great-granddaughters: Avery Stewart, Abby and Amelia Stanley.

Shes was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, and son, Tommy Judy. She will be interred on Friday, Oct. 25th after a 12:30 p.m. service at Florida National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society/SPCA of Sumter County or the Salvation Army of Sumter County.

