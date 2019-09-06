James Owen Fussell, 89, of Webster, Fl. passed away on Sept. 1, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Leesburg to Obie and Rhoda Fussell and was a member of the Webster United Methodist Church in Webster. Mr. Fussell was retired from SECO in Sumterville, with 33 years of service.
He was the past president of the Webster Civic Club and past president of the E.C. Rowell Public Library in Webster, Fl. He was a member of the Sumter County Fair Board and a member and umpire of the Dixie Youth League. He was also a Volunteer Fireman in Webster.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne. Mr. Fussell is survived by his wife: Carol Story Fussell of Webster; three sons: Ricky James Fussell (Sherry) of Webster,; Phillip David Fussell of Montgomery, Al.; Stephen Clarence Fussell (Leah) of Nobleton; grandchildren: Gregory James Fussell (Amy) of Center Hill and Lauren Elizabeth Hart (Jeremiah) of Webster; great-grandchildren: Olivia Mae Fussell of Center Hill and Belle Madelyn Fussell of Center Hill; and brother: Robert Owen Fussell (Faye) of Montrose, Ga.
A service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. (with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Webster United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kathy Yoakum officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Sumter County Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019