Walton "Wallace" Garrett, 98, of Oxford, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.Mr. Garrett was born July 3, 1921 in Plainfield, Ga. to Samuel Randolph Garrett and Annie Rowena Dunlap Garrett. He was a decorated veteran,l serving in the U.S. Army during WWII and the recipient of the Purple Heart He moved to Oxford in 1927, where he was a farmer, cattleman and owner of Garrett Welding & Repair.Survivors include his loving wife of almost 70 years, Imogene; children, Susan Linginfelter of Oxford and Walt Garrett of Madison; five grandchildren - Grant, Harold, Brandi, Matthew and Sarah; eight great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel.Military Honors will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Pine Level Cemetery. The family requests that you come dressed casually, because Wallace would like you to be comfortable.Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.