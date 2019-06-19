Margaret Ann Goins, 77, a longtime resident of Bushnell, Fl. passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed being a hairdresser for many years, at her beauty shop, "Canned Ego Haircutters." She loved woodworking and had an amazing green thumb. She loved her family and all her wonderful customers. She will be missed dearly! She is survived by her sons: Gregg Quilling of Lake Panasoffkee, Gary Quilling of DeFuniak Springs; daughter: Wendy Wright of Wildwood. And as she always said, "the best 'Son' son-in-law you could have", James Wright of Wildwood; grandchildren: Nicholas "Nick", Gregg, Greggory, Celeste, Paytonn and Bailey Ann; great-grandchildren: Maddison and Jenna; brothers: Bob Storer, Randy Storer, Tommy Gravitt; sisters: Rosemary Smith, Cherry Crawford and Brenda Gravitt. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at noon at Purcell Chapel, 114 W. Noble Ave.Bushnell. Visitation wil be held from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to service.
Published in Sumter County Times from June 20 to July 18, 2019