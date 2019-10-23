Foster Allen Harris passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the age of 79, after a long illness. He was born in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Lois and Foster Harris. He was preceded in death by his brothers Clyde, Denny and Kenny. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Harris; his children - John (Patty), Rob (Shawn), Andrew (April), Ally Harris; stepdaughters - Mindy Hatfield (Jeff) and Missy Tomlinson; sisters - Zella Young (Tex), Etta Dewey (Jim); brothers Randy (Verta), Claude (Ramona). Loved by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. For online condolences visit www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in Sumter County Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019