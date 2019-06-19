Ronald Bobby Harrod, 73, of Floral City, Fl. passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Ron is survived by his wife, Beth Harrod of Floral City; sons: Ronald Lee Harrod, of Bushnell; Roger Leon Harrod (Ronda), of Bushnell; Michael Harrod, of Bushnell; Kevin Harrod (Rita) of Inverness; daughter: Cathy Harrod Knecht (Ricky) of Inverness; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother: Donald Lee Harrod (Shirley), of Bushnell and sister: Mable Stokes of Ala. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to: Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Purcell Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Purcell Chapel, with Pastor Don Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Sumter County Times from June 20 to July 19, 2019