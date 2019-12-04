Eloise Todd Hart, 88, of Center Hill, Fl, went to her heavenly home Monday, Nov, 25, 2019. She was born in Center Hill, to James and Velma (Connell) Todd and was a member of First Baptist Church of Webster.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Catherine (Brent) Bailey of Orlando, Ronald E. Hart of Miami, Janice (William) Kuntz of Clark, Wy., Karen (John) VandeMark of Jennings, Kenneth (Lita) Hart of Bushnell, Nancy (Kevin) Hicks of Lynchburg, Va.; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Caroline Todd of Bushnell and Sonya Todd of Center Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Hart; daughter, Sharon Hart; grandson, William "Chip" Kuntz; brothers: James, Donald and Charles Todd; sisters-in-law, Nell Todd, Jean Snyder; brother-in-law, Howard Snyder.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to First Baptist Webster Building Fund or Lane Purcell Hospice House. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 (with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at First Baptist Church of Webster, with Pastor Don Grant officiating.
Interment will follow in Center Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.
Published in Sumter County Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019