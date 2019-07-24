Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



lona Mae Whitman Hughes, 88 of Destin, Fl., passed away on July 16 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl. Born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Odessa, lona was the daughter of the late Jonah Whitman and Lela Raulerson Whitman of Webster.

lona was a native of Florida. She was a Color Me Beautiful Analyst and a wardrobe specialist. Iona retired from J.C. Penny in Gainesville. She also lived in Webster, Center Hill and Tampa, before residing in Destin and The Villages. Iona loved gardening and interior decoration.

lona is survived by her companion, Paul Shadle; her children, Kathy

lona was preceded in death by spouses, Montra Smith, Frank G. Hunter and Thomas Hughes; one son, Montie Don Smith Greenville, Simpsonsville, South Carolina; her sisters, Emma Newsome, Marcelle Dunne and Jeanette Story, all from Webster; son-in-law John W. Villareal, Jr. of Santa Rosa Beach.

lona will be forever loved and deeply missed by family and friends. Arrangements for cremation have been by Davis Watkins. At her request, no funeral services will be held. Please feel free to sign lona's guestbook at

Remember Me

Remember me with laughter

and not with grieving tears,

Remember me with happiness,

when you look back on the years.

Remember me with loving thoughts

that showed how much you cared.

Remember me with memories,

of the talks we shared.

Remember me when you are lonely

and feel you need a friend,

remember me forever and my life will never end.

Keep alive my memory and we'll never have to part,

for when you feel you need me,

I'll be there inside your heart.

lona Mae Whitman Hughes, 88 of Destin, Fl., passed away on July 16 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl. Born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Odessa, lona was the daughter of the late Jonah Whitman and Lela Raulerson Whitman of Webster.lona was a native of Florida. She was a Color Me Beautiful Analyst and a wardrobe specialist. Iona retired from J.C. Penny in Gainesville. She also lived in Webster, Center Hill and Tampa, before residing in Destin and The Villages. Iona loved gardening and interior decoration.lona is survived by her companion, Paul Shadle; her children, Kathy Smith Villareal and Kenny M. Smith, both of Santa Rosa Beach; her grandchildren, Tim K. Villareal and wife Denise of Freeport, Tiffany Smith Santos and husband, Albert of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; greatgrandchildren, Amanda Villareal McWaters, Jeremy D. Villareal, Alivia K. Villareal, 1st Lt. Louie Frank Wilkerson IV USAF-CSO, and Ariana Santos; great-great grandchildren, Alania R. and Jack D. McWaters; siblings, Mary Hewitt Travali of Inverness, Dan Whitman of Webster and MacArthur Whitman of Orlando; daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith of Ocala.lona was preceded in death by spouses, Montra Smith, Frank G. Hunter and Thomas Hughes; one son, Montie Don Smith Greenville, Simpsonsville, South Carolina; her sisters, Emma Newsome, Marcelle Dunne and Jeanette Story, all from Webster; son-in-law John W. Villareal, Jr. of Santa Rosa Beach.lona will be forever loved and deeply missed by family and friends. Arrangements for cremation have been by Davis Watkins. At her request, no funeral services will be held. Please feel free to sign lona's guestbook at www.daviswatkins.com and share your memories and condolences.Remember MeRemember me with laughterand not with grieving tears,Remember me with happiness,when you look back on the years.Remember me with loving thoughtsthat showed how much you cared.Remember me with memories,of the talks we shared.Remember me when you are lonelyand feel you need a friend,remember me forever and my life will never end.Keep alive my memory and we'll never have to part,for when you feel you need me,I'll be there inside your heart. Published in Sumter County Times from July 25 to July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Sumter County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close