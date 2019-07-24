lona Mae Whitman Hughes, 88 of Destin, Fl., passed away on July 16 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl. Born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Odessa, lona was the daughter of the late Jonah Whitman and Lela Raulerson Whitman of Webster.
lona was a native of Florida. She was a Color Me Beautiful Analyst and a wardrobe specialist. Iona retired from J.C. Penny in Gainesville. She also lived in Webster, Center Hill and Tampa, before residing in Destin and The Villages. Iona loved gardening and interior decoration.
lona is survived by her companion, Paul Shadle; her children, Kathy Smith Villareal and Kenny M. Smith, both of Santa Rosa Beach; her grandchildren, Tim K. Villareal and wife Denise of Freeport, Tiffany Smith Santos and husband, Albert of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; greatgrandchildren, Amanda Villareal McWaters, Jeremy D. Villareal, Alivia K. Villareal, 1st Lt. Louie Frank Wilkerson IV USAF-CSO, and Ariana Santos; great-great grandchildren, Alania R. and Jack D. McWaters; siblings, Mary Hewitt Travali of Inverness, Dan Whitman of Webster and MacArthur Whitman of Orlando; daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith of Ocala.
lona was preceded in death by spouses, Montra Smith, Frank G. Hunter and Thomas Hughes; one son, Montie Don Smith Greenville, Simpsonsville, South Carolina; her sisters, Emma Newsome, Marcelle Dunne and Jeanette Story, all from Webster; son-in-law John W. Villareal, Jr. of Santa Rosa Beach.
lona will be forever loved and deeply missed by family and friends. Arrangements for cremation have been by Davis Watkins. At her request, no funeral services will be held. Please feel free to sign lona's guestbook at www.daviswatkins.com and share your memories and condolences.
Remember Me
Remember me with laughter
and not with grieving tears,
Remember me with happiness,
when you look back on the years.
Remember me with loving thoughts
that showed how much you cared.
Remember me with memories,
of the talks we shared.
Remember me when you are lonely
and feel you need a friend,
remember me forever and my life will never end.
Keep alive my memory and we'll never have to part,
for when you feel you need me,
I'll be there inside your heart.
Published in Sumter County Times from July 25 to July 31, 2019