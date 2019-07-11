

James Theodore (Ted)Ledford passed June 4, 2019, in Ocala, after a brief illness.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1931 in Erwin, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Cleo "Clemintine Kitty" Rape'; his son Joseph Dale Ledford and daughter Margie Karen Ledford.

He is survived by three sons; James D.Ledford of Sanford; Donald W. Ledford, of Wildwood and Mark D.Ledford of Ft.Myers; four granddaughters, one grandon, 20 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Ted served in the Marine Corps and was active in Boy Scouts and youth baseball. He lived in Wildwood for many years.

He loved to travel and working flea markets.

A memorial service will be held at noon on July 13, 2019 at the Adamsville Church, Adamsville, Fl.

He will be interred in Erwin, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to .

The Florida Cremation Society was in charge of arrangements.

