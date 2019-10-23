Peggy Mae Lindsay, 83, born June 15, 1936 in West Bay, Fl., passed on Thursday Oct 17, 2019 in Port St. Lucie. She was preceded in death by parents Edward and Eloise Sowell; brother, Donald Sowell and beloved husband Maurice (Bill) Lindsay. The two had over 45 wonderful years together. They lived primarily in Hialeah, then moved to New York and Texas, with Pan Am Air, retiring in Lake Panasoffkee in the late 80s. Peggy and Bill were active members of their community and church. Peggy loved teaching preschool and Sunday school throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening and floral design. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She is survived by her three children - Linda Cochenour, Karen Princenthal and Mark Lindsay; four grandchildren - Angela, Lindsay, Kevin and Lora; three great-grandsons - Joseph, Jonathan and Zane. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Panasoffkee Baptist Church, 802 North C.R. 470, Lake Panasoffkee. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Committal service to follow at Florida National Cemetery. Flowers and contributions are appreciated. Donations to the at www.act.alz.org. Arrangements by Purcell Chapel, Bushnell.
Published in Sumter County Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019