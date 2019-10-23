Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lovett. View Sign Service Information Purcell Funeral Home 114 West Noble Avenue Bushnell , FL 33513 (352)-793-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann Barry Lovett, 82, went to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 13, 2019. She was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Cumpressco, Fl. to Doc Franklin and Lillie Mae (Mathis) Barry. She leaves behind two sons, Robert Lehman (Bobby) and his wife Olivia, Charles Barry and his wife Wendi and sisters Mary Joan South and Nancy Catherine Gerth. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, and son Franklin Keith Lovett.

Ruth and Robert worked together for their 62 years of marriage. Their early years were spent doing farm and ranch work. Then they leased and operated the Standard oil station in Lake Panasoffkee. They not only sold gas, they serviced the communities' vehicles and made sure "snow birds" cars were safe for their trip back north. In the late 70s, they opened Tri Community Feeds in Trilacoochee, where they sold to farmers, hunters and families, making sure they had what they needed for their cattle, farms and pets. While operating the feed store, they built and opened The Farm Basket Market, making fresh vegetables, meat and staples available locally in Trilacoochee and the surrounding area. It still serves the community today.

Ruth enjoyed life, her husband, sons, sisters, gardening, fishing, camping, trips to the Carolina mountains, helping neighbors and the old Florida country. But mostly, she loved her Lord and shared that love with everyone; her favorite verse was Psalm 46:10 (NASB). Ruth will be missed by her family and all knew her. "May she rest in peace with God." A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Bushnell. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.

