Rosalie Ann May, 81, of Lake Panasoffkee, Fl. passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee.

She retired from Avante of Leesburg, with 22 years of service in bookkeeping and receiving. Rosalie was preceded in death by her late husband of 46 years, Orin C. May. She is survived by her son Oren May, Jr. and grandson, Hunter May, of Lake Panasoffkee; her sister Mary and husband Wayne Flint, of Portage, Maine; brother Gene and wife Lynda Gilman of Naples, Maine; stepmother Della Gilman of Ashland, Maine.

Services will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Pastor Timothy Scott Stien will be officiating.

Please meet at the Purcell Funeral Home in Bushnell at 1:30 p.m., for escort to the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell.