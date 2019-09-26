Service Information Purcell Funeral Home 114 West Noble Avenue Bushnell , FL 33513 (352)-793-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

Winnie M. Merritt, 90, of The Villages, formerly of Bushnell, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, surrounded by her loving family.

Winnie was born in Brooksville, Florida to Charles and Mary Ellen Young. She was a member of the Bushnell Presbyterian Church and the Beta Signa Phi sorority.

She held a Business Degree from Tampa Business College and worked in Banking for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. Through numerous bank mergers, Winnie held a variety of banking responsibilities, including Supervisor. Winnie loved crafts and sewing and created season and holiday items for family, friends and church. No puzzle was too big a challenge or too large for Winnie. She loved bingo, square dancing and Canasta. But nothing was more important than family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters Doreen Oswald (Emily) of Wildwood and Linda Thornton (Randall) of Lake Panasoffkee. Winnie leaves a sister Margaret Newsome of High Springs, FL. She leaves 6 grandchildren; Magan, Robert, Tiffany, Ashley, Christiane and David and 6 great-grandchildren; Jason, Rachael, Robbie, Matthew, Elliott and Tristan. She was predeceased by her husband Buford Merritt and son Robert Merritt.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Purcell Chapel 114 W. Noble Ave Bushnell, FL. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to SCARC 218 West Dade Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513.

Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.







Published in Sumter County Times from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sumter County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close