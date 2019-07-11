Anthony - Clifton E. Novinger, 76, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1943 to the late Roy and Jaca "Eunice" Novinger.
Cliff served honorably in the U.S. Navy and later retired as an electrical engineer from the Federal Aviation Administration - after 30 years. He has remained an active alumnus of Wildwood High School (class of 1961) and served on the board of the Nichols Cemetery Association.
Cliff was a skilled woodworker and an avid fisherman. He loved playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his first wife: Glenna Fay (Jackson) Novinger; son; David Novinger and his second wife; Sharon Lee (Light) Novinger.
He is survived by his daughter; Tammy Harrison; stepdaughters; Tammy Small, Jeannie Baringer, Rhonda Bruce; brother; Hubert Novinger; sister: Carolyn Martin, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Fl., with remembrance at 10:30 a.m. and service time beginning at 11 a.m.
