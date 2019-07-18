Alexander "Alex" Ogilvie, III, 77, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Alex was born in Augusta, Ga., moving to Florida when he was 12 and later graduating from Leesburg High School, class of 1960. He was a veteran of the US Navy and spent over 25 years in banking, managing various branches in Wildwood, Fl.
In addition to Madge, his loving wife of 54 years, Alex is survived by his son Alex "Zandy" Ogilvie IV and his wife Pam, grandson Alex Ogilvie V; daughter Karen Cihoski and her husband Ed "Ski"; granddaughter Breana Ethridge and her husband Ty; great-granddaughter Easton Ethridge; sister Joan McGlotten and brother James Ogilvie.
A mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, on July 22, 2019. The service will be followed by a reception at the parish hall.
Interment will be the Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lake Sumter Children's Advocacy Center, 300 S. Canal St., Leesburg, Fl. 34748 or to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Timothy's Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake.
Published in Sumter County Times from July 19 to July 24, 2019