Maj. Stanley Charles Pettersen, United States Air Force, Ret., of The Villages, Fl., made his final flight on the morning of Aug. 26, 2019. He passed peacefully, following a series of medical issues during the past year. He was 82.
Stan was born on Oct. 3, 1936, to Clifford and Adele Pettersen in Sayville, Long Island N.Y. He was pre-deceased by his brother Clifford and sister Lois. He is survived by his daughter Carol Anne Garrett, husband Brennen and grandsons Adler and Zane of Smithburg Maryland; his former wife Eileen Pettersen of Hagerstown, Md, and lifelong friends Jim and Colleen Traynor, of Lady Lake. He also leaves many friends from his residence at Sumter Grand, The Villages, Florida.
His military service spanned 24 years. He first enlisted as an electronic specialist, then applied for Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He completed Navigator Training, later to become a pilot. Stan flew several types of cargo aircraft, his favorite being the C-130 Hercules.
He served in many areas in the world including, Viet Nam, and received many military honors and decorations.
Following his military service, Stan obtained his CPA certificate and served as comptroller at Bank of Charles Town and Active Industries in West Virginia, until he retired to The Villages. Stanley was an active golfer, card player and lover of life until his last breath.
Internment was held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, with full military honors at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019. A celebration of life gathering was held, immediately following, at Sumter Grand at 1490 Killingsworth Way, The Villages, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization at VFW.org or P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS. 66608-8958.
.org" target="_blank">heroes..org or P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS. 66608-8958.
