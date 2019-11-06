Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ploof. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey James Ploof, 47, of Webster, Fl., formerly of Georgia, Vt, passed away Oct, 29, 2019, surrounded by love. Jeff was born Nov, 13, 1971 in St. Albans, Vt. to Phillip and Cynthia Ploof. He was an avid air boater and mud bogger. Jeff was happiest on the road or outside. He lived life to the fullest on many adventures with his friends. He was owner and operator of J&K Express Trucking in Webster, a job he described as a freight relocation specialist.Jeff is survived by his parents, Phillip and Cynthia Ploof of Wimauma; his sister, Marie Lynn Mastro (Joe) of St. George, Vt.; former wife, Andrea Renae Fisel of Lake Panasoffkee.He was predeceased by his grandparents, Roland and Glenna Bressette of Webster and Oscar and Margaret Ploof of Enosburg, Vt.Jeff loved dogs and leaves behind his dog Parker.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to: Central Florida Pug Rescue, P.O. Box 953744, Lake Mary, FL 32795, cfpugs.org. Honoring Jeff's wishes, his cremated remains will be scattered in the places he loved. A celebration of life ceremony and barbeque will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 16, at his home, with Pastor Marguerite Matthews officiating. Published in Sumter County Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019

