Virginia Joan (Peters) Tuttle, 90, ascended the stairway to heaven on Feb. 5th in Inverness, Fl. She was the fifth and youngest child of Richard and Virginia Peters of Stamford, N.Y.

V. Joan graduated as valedictorian of the 1946 class at Stamford Central School. She then worked one year on her family's dairy farm, while her brother was away at MacArthur's headquarters in Japan, during WWII. She graduated from Oneonta's State Teachers College in 1951 and taught 4 years before marrying Ralph F. Tuttle in 1955. Ralph and V. Joan were engaged while Ralph was serving in the Korean War.

They both worked in Schenectady (GE and Horace Mann School) before they were sent to Seattle for seven years with GE. After Seattle, four years in Glen Ellyn, Ill. They were finally sent to Louisville, Ky. in 1969.

Joan was a church choir member from age 11 till much older, along with her three dear sisters. They called themselves the "Lemon Sisters" when doing specials. Joan played keyboard at her beloved Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church for many dinners and weddings.

She is survived by two children: Janice C.T. Carrow (a widow) of Louisville, Ky., Dr. David Paul Tuttle of Austin and his wife Mary Clair; grandchildren: Michael Carrow (Rachel), Jenny Carrow (Erik), Mary Liz Johnson (Clay), Robert Tuttle (Cameron) and three great-grandchildren: Ellis and Leo Vrielink of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Owen Carrow of Walnut Creek, Calif.

Joan was the brightest light and will be remembered for her incredible piano playing, her constant smile, infectious laugh and wonderful stories. She had a wonderful community of friends in Lake Panasoffkee, Fl. that brought her so much joy.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church on March 14 at 11a.m. In her memory, donations may be made to the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church.

